How would you rate episode 12 of

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ?

Another foot kisser?

Alright, I don't even care what this last episode was about. Val licked Pride's foot. He kissed her stanky, boot-wearing foot – and if that wasn't bad enough then he licked it. He LICKED HER FOOT!!? Am I the only one freaking out here?

There was a massive bombing and all sorts of trouble afoot and the only thing I can think about is the foot fetishization in this anime and how freaking random it is?

Gilbert did it earlier this season and I thought that was beyond bizarre, but the creator of this is doing it twice in one season? TWICE!? And Val LICKED her foot this time?

Oftentimes, when I am writing about this series, I extrapolate how the tone is strange to me. Though so pleasant and joyful, there are some adult themes. AND I MEAN FOOT LICKING? FEEL GOOD TO FOOT LICKING? Anyway, it looks like Val has intimacy tension with Pride just like Arthur and Stale. Let's just add him to the harem!

Of course, everyone is totally creeped out by what played out, but on a pleasant note, Val, Sefec, and Kesmet are the Royal Family's Exclusive Carriers and Pride is working on creating a school, so there's “equal livelihood for young children” – again “ew” to “aw” in less than a minute.

After this, we get one of the better fight scenes we've seen all season between Gilbert, Arthur, and Stale. Of course, Pride encourages Stale and Arthur to work together and they dust Gil– then have a good chat about how they both feel like they failed Pride when it came to the battle against the human traffickers, but then they point out how they both helped in that difficult situation. Their love and dedication to Pride continue to help them grow personally, uplift those around them, and advance their world positively. Very cute. Well, let's see if Episode 13 brings more foot-licking and friendship -- and will the diabolical side of Pride finally emerge? Also, who dropped those bombs? We shall see!!

