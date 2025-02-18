How would you rate episode 6 of

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World ?

© 中吉虎吉／SQUARE ENIX・異世界レッド製作委員会

Episode 6 of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World relies a bit too heavily on trope gags but is still pretty enjoyable.

Right off the bat, this episode contains two things I'm not the biggest fan of: magical academies and bath time fan service . Neither of these elements are dealbreakers, but they feel generic and do little to excite or entice me. I've just seen these things so much that they get tiresome. I suppose you could argue that one person's trope is another person's genre convention, so I'm being biased. That's a fair point. In my defense, I want to see things I like, and some tropes I like more than others. Your mileage may, of course, vary.

A big issue here to me though is the frequency and prominence of these elements. Take the isekai angle for example – it's a trope that is beyond common right now, but the novelty of it being a tokusatsu hero is enough to make it interesting for me again. It makes it stand out despite commonalities. The academy setting and whoa-whoa-you're-taking-a-bath! hijinks do substantially less to stand out and make this episode feel more run-of-the-mill.

That said, some good character moments throughout help retain the show's identity. The bath-teleport shtick did open up an avenue to discuss how the bond power works, and it's an interesting concept totally in line with sentai team's usual fair. Also, I think the… aherm… Bond Merger between Red and Yihdra makes sense. If she's thinking about him so much in that bath that he gets teleported to her twice, I'm glad they went ahead and performed a Gattai sequence to get that out of the way. Also, the BOND MERGER voiceovers each time someone went to say the more explicit term was a great comedy bit, got a good chuckle out of those.

Rating:



The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

is currently streaming on Crunchyroll on Sundays.





<prev Episodes 1-2 Episode 3 Episode 4 Episode 5 Episode 6

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.