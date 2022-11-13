How would you rate episode 7 of

Honestly, after this season established that it will be spending less time on teasing gags in favor of progressing the romance between our leads, I cannot help but feel frustrated as the pace seemingly gets slower with each passing episode. I already made a joke about how the side characters are pretty much like audience inserts, but Sakaki spoke to me on a spiritual level when he was lecturing Uzaki with that dead look in his eye about how she's completely fumbling the ball. I do wonder how Uzaki would react if a girl genuinely comes on to Sakurai and he reciprocated her interest, since that would be the main thing that would snap her out of this weird prideful sense of denial that she has. She is still framing everything like she's doing Sakurai a favor, and that the only reason why they would have a relationship at all is because she's so convinced that she likes her. The irony is that she's probably right, but the problem is she wants to be the one in control and set the pace.

So when we have instances of her dragging her feet in trying to create that bond in a way that would keep her pride intact, the episode also appropriately drags its feet. However, it's nice when we actually get to those moments like when we see the two eat lunch together with the homemade bento, and I even like the commentary about how these two are a lot purer than they give themselves credit for. I do wonder how many pushes it's going to take for them to finally just cross that line though. We've gotten to the point where even Uzaki's little sister feels the need to intervene, which is funny given the comparison to middle schoolers. I'm curious to see where the conversation goes next week, but I just hope we're not dragging this out until the final episode.

