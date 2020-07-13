Your Summer 2020 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

The summer Daily Streaming schedule sees the return of spring series that went on hiatus due to COVID-19, ongoing reviews of fan-favorite classics, and brand-new shows voted in by in ANN readers.

Without further ado, your schedule:

Christopher Farris

James Beckett

Kim Morrissy

Steve Jones

Theron Martin

Rebecca Silverman

Nicholas Dupree

Richard Eisenbeis

Grant Jones

Lauren Orsini

Amy McNulty

Lynzee Loveridge

discuss this in the forum (11 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

Site News homepage / archives