Your Summer 2020 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Your Summer 2020 Daily Streaming Reviews Scheduleposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
The summer Daily Streaming schedule sees the return of spring series that went on hiatus due to COVID-19, ongoing reviews of fan-favorite classics, and brand-new shows voted in by in ANN readers.
Without further ado, your schedule:
Christopher Farris
James Beckett
- Fire Force 2
- The God of High School
- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- Wolf's Rain
Kim Morrissy
- Re:Zero 2
Steve Jones
Theron Martin
- Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T
- Black Clover
- Tiger & Bunny
- Fate/Zero
Rebecca Silverman
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate
- The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED
- Princess Tutu
- Escaflowne
Nicholas Dupree
Richard Eisenbeis
Grant Jones
Lauren Orsini
Amy McNulty
Lynzee Loveridge
discuss this in the forum (11 posts) |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history