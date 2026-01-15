Your Winter 2026 Anime Daily Streaming Reviews

© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

The Winter 2026 Preview Guide is wrapping up with two stragglers left (I'm looking at you, Frieren and Medalist ), but we all knew that one was a shoo-in for reviews, right? It was the rest of this stacked season that was vying for votes. Over in the staff chat, I joked about throwing a horrible show at one of our reviewers just for fun, but anything "bad" was so far down the list that it was nearly impossible.

Now that we have the kinks worked out of ranked-choice voting, I can share not only which shows received the most votes but also which were most coveted for reviews. It should be no surprise that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 was #1 by more than a 10% margin. It was followed by Journal with Witch , You and I Are Polar Opposites , Fate/strange Fake , and Oshi no Ko Season 3.

Two continuing series did not make the cut for Daily Streaming. Jairus Taylor's coverage of DIGIMON BEATBREAK will stop here until we do a full-season review later down the line. To Your Eternity Season 3 was also cut and will shift to a full season review. We also have some changes in our continuing reviews. Despite what you might have heard, I try not to saddle our review team with series they are no longer enjoying week to week when possible, so there are some switch-outs.

Here's the full Daily Streaming season. Check below to see if your favorites made the list.

Grant Jones

- Sentenced to Be a Hero

Lauren Orsini

- Oshi no Ko Season 3

Sylvia Jones

- Journal with Witch

- Roll Over and Die

Christopher Farris

- The Darwin Incident

- Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers

James Beckett

- Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

- SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table

- Gnosia

- Chained Soldier Season 2

Kennedy

- Tamon’s B-Side

Bolts

- Hell's Paradise Season 2

- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

- The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife

Jairus Taylor

- Medalist Season 2

- You and I Are Polar Opposites

Rebecca Silverman

- The Holy Grail of Eris

- Champignon Witch

- Isekai Office Worker: The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter

Richard Eisenbeis

- Fate/strange Fake

- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2

Kevin Cormack

- Trigun Stargaze

- Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube

Lucas DeRuyter

- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1

- Golden Kamuy Season 5

Jeremy Tauber

- Wash It All Away

- Dead Account