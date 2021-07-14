The ODDTAXI Ending Explained!

After 13 weeks of compounding convolution and mounting danger, ODDTAXI literally soars through its finale, sticking the landing with all the stalwart and slightly askew swagger that has come to define the series. It's satisfying in big and small ways. Big, because it takes its large main cast and gives everyone some closure, and small, because that closure is more often than not just a short and open-ended character beat—a comma instead of a period. That brevity is an inevitable consequence of the runtime, but I also believe it's consistent with ODDTAXI 's understated mood. Despite Odokawa's increasingly hard-boiled adventures, this world and these characters always felt bigger than this story. They extend into the past, and now, into the future. We probably won't get a sequel (and I don't think we need one), but on the streets of this wild city, these people will continue living their lives, a little wearier, but also a little closer to each other.

Dear Diary

Episode 13 opens with Odokawa in a thrilling high-speed chase, with gangsters Yano and Sekiguchi hot on his tail (get it) and the police hot on their… tails… (get it? Okay). Then we see Gouriki in his car with Odakawa's journal from his youth. We hear the voice of a young man. He talks about wanting to work with animals and being anxious around humans. He talks about his classmates -- even his teachers -- teasing him. It's safe to assume that this is Odokawa as a child, but we start to see the voice's silhouette and it looks so -- human…

Then the voice says his bullies say he's “like a walrus” and laugh at him. The pages of Odakawa's journal come on screen and the voice says: “I wish I were a walrus instead.”

The best example of the finale's elegance lies in how it handles its biggest reveal. And although it's related to it, that reveal is not Odokawa's visual agnosia. The episode actually displays incredible restraint in not making that the dramatic centerpiece of the conclusion, because a lesser, more sensational series would have languished in that last-minute twist. ODDTAXI respects its audience. It expects them to have figured out the trick behind the animal people a while ago, so it takes a comparatively clinical approach when unveiling that diagnosis. ODDTAXI instead reserves its drama for something much more important and affecting: Odokawa's childhood memories.

We expected a lot of good things from the finale, but we can't say we expected it to squeeze our hearts so firmly. If anything, prior to this episode, I thought the biggest flaw holding ODDTAXI back from being a legendary anime (instead of a merely fantastic one) was its relative coldness. The neo-noir tone was impeccable, and the contemporary satire was bracing, but the emotional core was lacking. However, this installment delivers warmth in spades, and it does it so simply by reciting the diary that Goriki had pleaded so genuinely to obtain.

Young Odokawa continues. His Dad is a drunk, who is rarely around. He sometimes drops Odokawa off at the zoo so he can go see his mistress. Thus, his mother is depressed, eats lots of food and hits and screams at Odokawa.

From Walrus to Man

Odokawa has done a lot of unbelievable and suspicious things this season, but here, his truth is laid bare, and the show reveals a lonely and sensitive kid who fixated on the few sources of respite he found in his broken home. He couldn't make friends. He couldn't look people in the eye. He just wanted to be loved as much as he loved the animals at the zoo. And as his mother drove him and his father towards annihilation, all he could think about was how nice it was to be together with his whole family in the car. It's heartbreaking.

Odokawa's life since that moment has been anything but perfect, but he lived all the same. Little by little, he managed to grow, connect, help others, and be saved by them. And now, he's grown enough to take his training wheels off and look others (and himself) in the eye as people, with all the nuances, nakedness, and newness that come with being vulnerable. The animal people weren't just a quirky aesthetic choice that helped ODDTAXI stand out from the crowd; they were an inextricable part of Odokawa's development as a person. That's more satisfying than any other twist the show could have thrown at us.

Sentimental and Satisfying

It's so fun to see everybody's real faces, and we love that we can immediately tell who is who based on visual input alone. That's a masterstroke of character design on both the human and animal fronts. Also, ODDTAXI 's finale made us laugh a lot—although sometimes in short gasps in between the tears.

The flying taxi scene is a perfect example that evokes all emotional extremes. It's a beautifully-constructed climax, visually marrying the movie-magic absurdity of Odokawa's moonlit dive with the other characters' various mementos of their individual tragedies and regrets. But in Kabasawa's case, it's just another chance to go viral. Or there's Shibagaki, who, in the middle of a touching heart-to-heart with his partner, and without missing a beat, delivers the scene's punchline. That's a quintessential ODDTAXI moment, and this episode is full of them. Another great example is Odokawa's near-death scare, which is made sadder and more stressful by his reminiscences, only to be expertly defused by Shirakawa's powerful application of her underwater queixada technique. I can't think of another story where a drowning victim is rescued by capoeira, and that's why I cherish ODDTAXI .

There are too many other details and moments to list that go into making this finale feel so satisfying. Daimon tells a hospitalized Dobu that he can go, just to reveal that that's a joke and he's actually the other twin and Dobu and his twin will go to jail. Dobu definitely didn't find that too funny.

Shirakawa, who now has a broken leg after rescuing, Odokawa tends to him while he rests in a hospital bed and asks if he'll go to the zoo with her sometime. Be still my heart. Then a news report flashes across the screen revealing that Rui, Yamamoto, Yano and Sekiguchi are in police custody connected to Yuki's death.

You'd think Imai would be totally devastated and incapacitated by this news, but he actually cheerfully comes into Odokawa's hospital room with Gouriki and gives the money (or what's left of it) that was found in the trunk of his cab to Odokawa. After a short chat, it's clear that that money will go to the traffic accident orphan foundation run by the yakuza boss Kuroda. Odokawa aptly meets him in a steam room to finalize the transaction.

But what…is in Odokawa's closet… The reveal of his pet cat is also exquisitely deadpan. He seems as relieved as we are that he really was a good guy all along. Additionally, everyone gets a nice little bow tied on their character arcs. Some turn over a new leaf. I'm happy for Tanaka -- delete Zooden forever, please and thank you! Some are still in the process of working things out, good luck with that job hunt, Kabasawa! And some mend what was broken over the course of the show -- glad to see Gouriki and Shirakawa working together again. In all cases, though, these stopping points feel natural. Homosapiens might have lost their radio gig, but they're still partners, and that's what matters. And we don't need to know whether Rui gets wrongfully convicted of murder; it's enough to know she managed to be true to her conscience. There is, of course, one huge unresolved exception to these neat and tidy conclusions: Yuki's real murderer.

The End?

I prefer when endings aren't clean. I'm one of those sickos who don't believe Breaking Bad had the best final episode of all time. I'd much rather be perpetually haunted by the Last Note , like the eerie unmoored wail of Twin Peaks: The Return. ODDTAXI provides a refreshing blend of these extremes, taking its usual painstaking care to follow through on its dense web of setup and payoff, while also leaving one lone knife to dangle from the ceiling on one lone spidery thread. We guessed correctly that Sakura was the killer, but we didn't foresee how unnerving the revelation would be, nor could I have foreseen the deafening mic drop ending. The killer is still out there and what will happen to Odakawa...?

A lot of people dropping theories. Darthvall on Reddit posted “After discussion with my friends, it looks like Sakura is planning to kill Odokawa in that last scene as he's the only link that can prove Sakura visited the agency during the killing day. She's also the one who planted the phone/bug in Odokawa's car to lure Tanaka to kill him (I think they worked together). So, she's been planning to kill Odokawa for a while now. Crazy sub-plot that I just realized in the final episode.”

It's bold as hell, and it's earned. ODDTAXI was always a little sinister. It always knew how to draw blood from its viewers. So this, too, is a follow-through that makes sense. We respect it. We love it. We hope we don't get a sequel, because this feels perfect. We can already imagine what happens from this point onwards, and I think ODDTAXI is smart enough to let us own that.