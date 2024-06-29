Advertorial
Advance Merch Sale At The KADOKAWA Booth
Anime Expo 2024 is here and the KADOKAWA Corporation will once again be present to sell high quality products based off of popular titles like Re:ZERO −Starting Life in Another World-,【OSHI NO KO】, OVERLORD and Delicious in Dungeon. Come to our booth in the exhibit hall where we will display over 120 different anime related products from art prints and tapestries to high-quality anime figures. Of the 120 products available, about 60 of them will be sold at Anime Expo before anywhere else in the world. What's more, for every purchase of $30 or more, you'll receive an AX x KADOKAWA Original Bag! Don't miss the chance to be the first to get your hands on these amazing products before anyone else!
Visit the Kadokawa at AX Page for even more information on these goods, as well as all of Kadokawa's activities at Anime Expo.
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Fine Art feat. Printed Autograph 3rd season ver.
©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO3 PARTNERS
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- is one of the most popular Isekai anime to come out in the past couple of years and its third season is slated to come out later this fall. If you're a fan, then be sure to check out this gorgeous art print that gives fans a glimpse into things to come. This art piece based on a teaser for season 3 features iconic characters from the series. Emilia and Anastasia take center stage, looking forward as they prepare for upcoming threats that lie ahead as they are surrounded by destruction. This artwork also includes printed autographs from Yusuke Kobayashi (Subaru Natsuki's VA), Rie Takahashi (Emilia's VA), Rie Murakawa (Ram's VA), and Inori Minase (Rem's VA)!
【OSHI NO KO】 Fine Art feat. Printed Autograph
©Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, "OSHI NO KO" Partners
【OSHI NO KO】 took the anime community by storm with its gripping story and interesting characters. This art print features key visuals from the announcement for the upcoming and highly anticipated season two. The art features Kana, Akane and MEMcho practicing in the center while our main protagonists, Ruby and Aqua, take up the foreground. All the way in the back is their mother Ai who the show continues to revolve around. This artwork also displays the printed signatures of Takeo Otsuka (Aqua's VA) and Yurie Igoma (Ruby's VA) over their respective characters.
OVERLORD so-bin Art Print (Raise the Flag)
©KM,K/OSKMP Illustration:so-bin
This OVERLORD art print features the cover of the series 9th light novel titled The Magic Caster of Destroy. Its sale marks the first framed art print for a cover illustration by so-bin. This illustration features the protagonist of the OVERLORD series, the great magic caster Ainz Ooal Gown in all his regal glory. Here he rides his mighty steed into battle, commanding his legion of troops. Purchase this art in honor of the great Ainz when you get the chance!
KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 Chomusuke Plush Keychain
©2024 Natsume Akatsuki, Kurone Mishima/KADOKAWA/KONOSUBA3 Partners
With the release of KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3, KADOKAWA has released this adorable plush keychain of Chomusuke. You might recognize this adorable little guy as the adopted pet of the fan favorite explosion specialist Megumin. Each keychain is soft to the touch, with slight differences in the sizes and expressions. Check them all out to see which version of this mascot is right for you!
Delicious in Dungeon Marcille 1/7 Scale Figure
©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS
From the anime Delicious in Dungeon comes this 1/7 scale figure of the main character Marcille. Here she is in her iconic magic casting pose lovingly recreated with a custom base. Everything from her incredibly expressive face to the smaller, intricate details on her magical items are awe inspiring. If you're a fan of this delightful anime, then this figure is the perfect thing to help showcase that.
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Art Book Release Commemorative Chara Fine Graph
©燦々ＳＵＮ・ももこ 発行：株式会社ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ
To commemorate the release of the art book of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian by Momoko, KADOKAWA will be selling this lovely print of the book's cover illustration. This illustration features the titular character Alya with an amazing attention to detail, showcasing a glimpse at the beauty that can be found in the artbook itself.
Gushing over Magical Girls Magia Baiser: Ecstatic Whip 1/7 Scale Figure
©Akihiro Ononaka,TAKESHOBO/MAHOAKO Project
From the hit TV anime Gushing Over Magical Girls, KADOKAWA brings you a 1/7 scale figure of the main character Magia Baiser. This figure lovingly recreates the evil general's iconic sadism as she swings her whip with an elated and sadistic look on her face. The way she poses for action with a sense of liveliness perfectly matches how she appears in the anime. The attention to detail on her uniform is also noteworthy, with the star shaped bust covers being removable. This is an absolute must have for any fan of the series and this character.
All of this is just a fraction of what the KADOKAWA booth at Anime Expo 2024 has to offer. Also, for those who will not be attending the event, many of the products will be available for purchase from the EJ ANiME STORE in amiami and the EJ Anime Store in animate international. Please make sure to check them out.
Please keep in mind the fact that some products may sell out before the convention is over and that product details are subject to change. Come over as soon as you can to get these items for some of the hit anime of the year.
All of this is just a fraction of what the KADOKAWA booth at Anime Expo 2024 has to offer. Also, for those who will not be attending the event, many of the products will be available for purchase from the EJ ANiME STORE in amiami and the EJ Anime Store in animate international. Please make sure to check them out.
Please keep in mind the fact that some products may sell out before the convention is over and that product details are subject to change. Come over as soon as you can to get these items for some of the hit anime of the year.
