Very characterful

Comiket is one of Japan's most prestigious and popular anime and manga expos, and this year's Summer Comiket saw legendary game company Webzen revealing its latest game - the character collecting RPG TERBIS. Why should you be excited? Read on to find out.

TERBIS is the latest game from the company behind the likes of the amazing MMOs MU Online and R2 Online. This time around, the game is a PC/Mobile cross-platform character-collecting RPG with some truly stunning 2D graphics and anime-style animation, hence why revealing it as Comiket made so much sense.

The game features real-time combat, letting you get your digits involved in fighting your foes. The characters you choose will be vital, with different characters having different stats, moves and relationships. Picking the right formation is going to be key to your success as well.

Visitors to the TERBIS booth at Summer Comiket 2024 in Tokyo left with more than just a smile - they walked away with an array of cool swag, including stylish TERBIS shopping bags and fans.

The excitement was electric too, as cosplayers brought the game to life by portraying characters - striking dynamic poses for photos with the crowd. On top of that, exclusive goodies were handed out for social media posts and other engaging activities, ensuring every attendee took home a memorable piece of the event.

Comiket is a massive expo that takes place twice a year in Japan, allowing fans the chance to find out about upcoming independent manga and anime releases. How massive is it? Well, at the December edition, over a quarter of a million people passed through the doors. That's how massive.

If you want to keep up to date with the latest news and information regarding TERBIS, you can do that by following its official Japanese X (formerly Twitter) and Korean X pages.