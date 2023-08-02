Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer] Cosplay Gallery

Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer] Cosplay Galleryby Ken Iikura-Gross,
In the heat and humidity of mid-summer, cosplayers from around the country we were gathered at Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer] to kick off Japan's summer cosplay season. And there was a real smorgasbord of cosplayers at this year's second Wonder Festival. Here's a small sampling of the most incredible and hottest cosplay we saw while we were there.From left to right: Sakura Kasugano, Ryu, Ken Masters, and Chun-Li from Street Fighter. Cosplayer (from left to right): iCCHIi, Jin Sakuraba, Daigo, and Adumi Sughiyama Cammy from Street Fighter. Cosplayer: So Shi From left to right: Kamina, Simon, and Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann. Cosplayer (from left to right): Hiho-kun, Imoko, and Mochi Gilgamesh the King of Heroes from Fate/stay night. Cosplayer: Tim Kazuma Kuwabara from Yu-Yu Hakusho. Cosplayer: Bunyan From top to bottom: Rikku and Yuna from Final Fantasy X-2. Cosplayer (from top to bottom): ai, Rintaro Kinjou Noa Izumi from Patlabor. Cosplayer: HIGU From left to right: Kazumi Amano, Koichiro “Coach” Ohta, and Noriko Takaya from Gunbuster. Cosplayer (from left to right): Romi, Nekonii, and Marimari Pegasus Seiya from Saint Seiya. Cosplayer: Mikeneko Kyoju Link from The Legend of Zelda. Cosplayer: Kinshina Princess Zelda from The Legend of Zelda. Cosplayer: Minatsu Nanoha Takamachi from Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha. Cosplayer: SK Eternal Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Yoh Son Goku from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Anko Sakura Son Goku from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Kazuma Kiryu From left to right: Cure Butterfly and Cure Prism from Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure. Cosplayer (from left to right): Benio and Sayu Cure Melody with Hummy from Suite Precure. Cosplayer: Airu Motoko Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell. Cosplayer: Hikaru Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Nezukossu Zhuge Kongming in modern clothes from Ya Boy Kongming! Cosplayer: Kokai Kotetsu T. Kaburagi from Tiger & Bunny. Cosplayer: Cazulos From left to right: Rey Ayanami and Eva Unit-01 (Rebuild) from Rebuild of Evangelion. Cosplayer (from left to right): Kasumi and Goldy
