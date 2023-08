Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer] Cosplay Gallery

In the heat and humidity of mid-summer, cosplayers from around the country we were gathered at Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer] to kick off Japan's summer cosplay season. And there was a real smorgasbord of cosplayers at this year's second Wonder Festival. Here's a small sampling of the most incredible and hottest cosplay we saw while we were there.

From left to right: Sakura Kasugano, Ryu, Ken Masters, and Chun-Li from. Cosplayer (from left to right): iCCHIi Daigo , and Adumi Sughiyama

Cammy from. Cosplayer: So Shi

From left to right: Kamina, Simon, and Yoko Littner from. Cosplayer (from left to right): Hiho-kun Imoko, and Mochi

Gilgamesh the King of Heroes from. Cosplayer: Tim

Kazuma Kuwabara from. Cosplayer: Bunyan

Final Fantasy X-2

From top to bottom: Rikku and Yuna from. Cosplayer (from top to bottom): ai

Noa Izumi from. Cosplayer: HIGU

From left to right: Kazumi Amano, Koichiro “Coach” Ohta, and Noriko Takaya from. Cosplayer (from left to right): Romi Nekonii , and Marimari

Pegasus Seiya from. Cosplayer: Mikeneko Kyoju

Link from. Cosplayer: Kinshina

Princess Zelda from. Cosplayer: Minatsu

Nanoha Takamachi from. Cosplayer: SK

Eternal Sailor Moon from. Cosplayer: Yoh

Son Goku from. Cosplayer: Anko Sakura

Dragon Ball

Son Goku from. Cosplayer: Kazuma Kiryu

From left to right: Cure Butterfly and Cure Prism from. Cosplayer (from left to right): Benio and Sayu

Cure Melody with Hummy from. Cosplayer: Airu

Motoko Kusanagi from. Cosplayer: Hikaru

Mitsuri Kanroji from. Cosplayer: Nezukossu

Zhuge Kongming in modern clothes fromCosplayer: Kokai

Kotetsu T. Kaburagi from. Cosplayer: Cazulos

From left to right: Rey Ayanami and Eva Unit-01 (Rebuild) from. Cosplayer (from left to right): Kasumi and Goldy