Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer] Cosplay Gallery

by Ken Iikura-Gross,

In the heat and humidity of mid-summer, cosplayers from around the country we were gathered at Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer] to kick off Japan's summer cosplay season. And there was a real smorgasbord of cosplayers at this year's second Wonder Festival. Here's a small sampling of the most incredible and hottest cosplay we saw while we were there.

img_4901
From left to right: Sakura Kasugano, Ryu, Ken Masters, and Chun-Li from Street Fighter. Cosplayer (from left to right): iCCHIi, Jin Sakuraba, Daigo, and Adumi Sughiyama

img_4828
Cammy from Street Fighter. Cosplayer: So Shi

img_4824
From left to right: Kamina, Simon, and Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann. Cosplayer (from left to right): Hiho-kun, Imoko, and Mochi

img_4850
Gilgamesh the King of Heroes from Fate/stay night. Cosplayer: Tim

img_4866
Kazuma Kuwabara from Yu-Yu Hakusho. Cosplayer: Bunyan

img_4854
From top to bottom: Rikku and Yuna from Final Fantasy X-2. Cosplayer (from top to bottom): ai, Rintaro Kinjou

img_4927
Noa Izumi from Patlabor. Cosplayer: HIGU

img_4908
From left to right: Kazumi Amano, Koichiro “Coach” Ohta, and Noriko Takaya from Gunbuster. Cosplayer (from left to right): Romi, Nekonii, and Marimari

img_4890
Pegasus Seiya from Saint Seiya. Cosplayer: Mikeneko Kyoju

img_4859
Link from The Legend of Zelda. Cosplayer: Kinshina

img_4898
Princess Zelda from The Legend of Zelda. Cosplayer: Minatsu

img_4863
Nanoha Takamachi from Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha. Cosplayer: SK

img_4919
Eternal Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Yoh

img_4838
Son Goku from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Anko Sakura

img_4882
Son Goku from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Kazuma Kiryu

img_4832
From left to right: Cure Butterfly and Cure Prism from Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure. Cosplayer (from left to right): Benio and Sayu

img_4894
Cure Melody with Hummy from Suite Precure. Cosplayer: Airu

img_4916
Motoko Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell. Cosplayer: Hikaru

img_4922
Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Nezukossu

img_4886
Zhuge Kongming in modern clothes from Ya Boy Kongming! Cosplayer: Kokai

img_4877
Kotetsu T. Kaburagi from Tiger & Bunny. Cosplayer: Cazulos

img_4872
From left to right: Rey Ayanami and Eva Unit-01 (Rebuild) from Rebuild of Evangelion. Cosplayer (from left to right): Kasumi and Goldy
