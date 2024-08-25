Arming Up with the Mecha-Ude Anime Premiere

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © TriF/'Mecha-Ude' Production Committee

Mecha-Ude

Kill la Kill

After watching the first two episodes at, I'm 95% certain the creators ofare trying, at least subconsciously, to make a kid-friendly, less-y version of. Instead of alien clothing, it's sentient robot arms drawing upon human hosts for strength — and the central Mecha-Ude Alma accidentally becomes sentient clothing of sorts, attaching to human host Hikaru's jacket rather than his body. The female lead, Aki, dresses like Ryuko, and the eyes on her dualresemble Senketsu.composeris one of three artists making the music (along withand). All the talk about the "Trigger Arm" is sure to makethink about(the newproduces this show).

These first two episodes occur before the 2019 pilot that earned the show its Kickstarter success. Producer Tetsuya Kinoshita told Anime News Network that the pilot story will be integrated into Episode 3. However, I suspect it will be a different experience than the pilot, which had less TRIGGER-like stylization in the artwork.

Mecha-Ude stands out visually for its strong integration of CG machines into 2D animation. Even with just a single eyeball on the hand-body constituting his "face," Alma is startlingly expressive and the most instantly appealing character in the show. The kinetic action sakuga moments look great, and the scenes using flatter, more limited animation still have solid comedic timing.

I wish Mecha-Ude was weirder. The comical moments got scattered chuckles from the Anime NYC audience but a few huge laughs; it's wacky without being mind-blowing. If you've seen Kill la Kill , FLCL , or any of the other Gainax /TRIGGER shows this is trying to capture the manic energy of, it can feel a little bit underwhelming in comparison, as if a drop of that style has been mixed into a much more standard action shonen.