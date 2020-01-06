Samurai Shodown Game Launches for Switch in West on February 25

Nintendo is listing that the Switch version of SNK 's Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game will launch in the West on February 25.

Those who pre-order the game will also receive a Switch port of the Samurai Shodown! 2 Neo Geo Pocket game. The release is the game's first port since its 1999 release.

Samurai Shodown launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan on December 12. The arcade version of the game debuted on October 24, and the game then launched for Stadia on November 19.

The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V . The game's fighters include the following characters from previous games in the franchise : Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu