JIN's Kagerou Daze No. 9 Anime Screenings Delayed

Edword Records announced on Tuesday that JIN's Kagerou Daze No.9 project has been delayed due to "various circumstances." The anime was originally slated to screen this month.

Staff will reveal a new release date for the project in the future. People who won tickets to attend an event at F Place in Fujisawa, Kanagawa on January 26 will be able to attend a premiere screening in the future.

The spinoff work will tell a story from an angle never seen before. The story will be set three years later in the series' world. JIN revealed in June that he would like to express this project through manga, anime, and music.

JIN's Kagerou Project began as a Vocaloid song series that JIN wrote and composed in 2011. JIN launched the Kagerou Daze novel series in May 2012, with illustrations by Sidu . Kadokawa published the eighth and final volume in December 2017. The novel series has inspired manga and anime adaptations.

Source: Edword Records via Otakomu