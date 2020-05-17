Poco's Udon World's Nodoka Shinomaru Publishes New 2-Chapter Manga This Month

Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website is listing that it will publish a new two-chapter manga by Nodoka Shinomaru on the website on May 22 and May 29. The manga is titled "Spice kitchen car at the daybreak" ("Yoake no Spice Kitchen Car").

Shinomaru launched the Udon no Kuni no Kiniro Kemari ( Poco's Udon World ) manga in Shinchosha 's Comic @Bunch magazine in 2012. Kurage Bunch published the final chapter in February 2019, and then published a bonus chapter in October 2019. The manga's 12th and final volume shipped in March 2019.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation by director Seiki Takuno and LIDEN FILMS that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Poco's Udon World . The show is also available to purchase on Amazon . Discotek announced in March that it has licensed the anime.

Source: Kurage Bunch (link 2)