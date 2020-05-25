Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore Anime Reveals Visual

The official website for the anime adaptation of Kennoji and Matsuuni 's Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore ( The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist: A Drugstore Built on an Alternate World ) light novel series opened on Monday and revealed a visual for the show.

A pamphlet at Comic Market 97 revealed he anime in December.

The "heartwarming fantasy" follows an ordinary, former working stiff who ends up enjoying a relaxing life in a rural town in an alternate world. Frustrated with his dead-end job and life, Reiji suddenly realized one day that he was transported to an alternate world. The skill he picks up there is making medicine. He is disappointed not to have a combat skill, but the potions he makes become popular overnight, and he opens a drugstore with the money he accumulates. And so, Reiji enjoys a slow life made possible with his skill, catering to clients who come to his store.

Kennoji launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō webite in 2016, and Hifumi Shobō's Brave Book imprint published the third print volume with illustrations by Matsuuni in April 2018. The fourth volume will ship on Thursday . Eri Haruno is serializing a manga adaptation on the Web Comic Gamma Plus service.

Source: MoCa News