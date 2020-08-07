PS4 Console Sells 112.3 Million Units Worldwide

Sony revealed on Tuesday in its financial results presentation for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 that it shipped 1.9 million PlayStation 4 units during the quarter ending on June 30, bringing the console's worldwide total to 112.3 million units.

The 1.9 million units shipped is down from 3.2 million units shipped during the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sony shipped a total of 13.6 million units during fiscal year 2019, surpassing its forecast of 13.5 million total units.

Sony also revealed that its PlayStation Plus service has approximately 45 million subscribers.

The PlayStation 4 console launched in the U.S. and Canada in November 2013 and in Japan in February 2014.

Sony will release the PlayStation 5 console during the holiday season in 2020.