Gintama The Semi-Final Net Anime Also Gets Cast Commentary Track

The online dTV service revealed on Wednesday that Gintama The Semi-Final , the new net anime special in the Gintama franchise , will have a commentary audio track for both of its episodes.

The commentary track for the first episode, "Yorozuya-hen," will debut on dTV on Friday , and will feature Tomokazu Sugita , Daisuke Sakaguchi , and Rie Kugimiya . The commentary track for the second episode, "Shinsengumi-hen," will debut on February 3, and will feature Susumu Chiba , Kazuya Nakai , and Kenichi Suzumura .

The special is a prequel to the Gintama: The Final anime film, and it debuted exclusively on dTV with the first episode on January 15, and the second episode on January 20.

Gintama: The Final opened in Japan on January 8. The film is based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, ending Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 's 12 consecutive weekends at the top of the Japanese box office.

Theaters across Japan began screening the film with audio commentary by the cast on January 22. The commentary track features the same voice actors in the commentary track for Gintama The Semi-Final .