Lost Judgment Sequel Game's Kaito Files DLC Launches on March 28

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced on Monday that The Kaito Files DLC will launch for Lost Judgment ( Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku ), a sequel of the Yakuza spinoff game Judgment ( Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon ), on March 28. The Kaito Files is a four-chapter story expansion, and it is available as part of the game's season pass and Ultimate Edition, as well as sold separately.

Sega launched the game worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 24.

Judgment producer Kozuki Hosokawa produced the spinoff. The artists jon-YAKITORY feat. Ado perform the game's theme song "Rasen" (Spiral).

The Judgment game launched for the PS4 in the West in June 2019. The game shipped in Japan in December 2018. Sega changed the character model and Japanese voice for the character Kyohei Hamura in the Western release after the arrest of Denki Groove member and actor Pierre Taki on charges of illegal possession and use of cocaine. Sega re-released the game in Japan in a new version with the new character model and a different voice in July 2019. The Judgment game received a release for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia in April 2021.

