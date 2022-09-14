Sazanami Sōshi ni Shojo o Sasagu ComicFesta Anime Premieres in 2023

Publisher Suiseisha revealed on Wednesday that the ComicFesta Anime ( AnimeFesta Original) series of Aki Murakami 's Sazanami Sōshi ni Shojo o Sasagu ~Saa, Jikkuri Ai Demashō ka~ ( I give my virginity to Soushi Sazanami. Now, let's take our time to love her. ) manga will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 in 2023.

The manga centers on a 26-year-old virgin office worker named Nagisa. She takes a trip with the aim of improving on her shyness, and has a chance meeting with a yakuza member named Sazanami. She begins a relationship with him after they stay together for one night.

Murakami launched the manga on the Comic Cmoa website in March 2021. Suiseisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 18, and will publish the second volume on Saturday.



Source: Comic Natalie