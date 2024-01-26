Rob Pereyda Launches Henshin Anime Consulting Practice

Former Crunchyroll , Viz Media , and Netflix executive Rob Pereyda announced on Friday that he is launching his company Henshin as the first dedicated management consulting practice for the anime industry. Henshin (Japanese for "transformation") aims to strategically help organizations with anime industry insights, business growth, and content innovation with a focus on the intersection of anime, games, manga, and related fields. Service areas include market entry, business acceleration, executive producing, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Image courtesy of Henshin

Pereyda served as the former head of anime, editorial, and publishing at Netflix in Tokyo from 2020-2022. He left Netflix in 2022 and worked at 555 Comics until last December.

Pereyda worked at Viz Media as vice president of business development and strategy from May 2016 to January 2020. He also served as the CEO of streaming service Viewster Inc., and vice president of business development and network strategy at Bandai Namco Games . Pereyda joined Crunchyroll as vice president of licensing in March 2008, and he was responsible for negotiating with Japanese production companies and licensors to acquire titles for Crunchyroll 's streams. He stepped down in 2011. Pereyda was a founder and director of the Anime Overdose convention (now known as AOD or Animation on Display) in Northern California. He also worked at CAPCOM and Konami before Crunchyroll .

