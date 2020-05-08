Former Viz Media Exec Rob Pereyda Moves to Netflix

Pereyda works as new head of anime, editorial, publishing in Tokyo

Rob Pereyda 's LinkedIn page lists that he became the new head of anime, editorial, and publishing at Netflix in Tokyo in April. Pereyda worked at Viz Media as vice president of business development and strategy from May 2016 to January 2020.

He also served as the CEO of streaming service Viewster Inc., and vice president of business development and network strategy at Bandai Namco Games .

Pereyda joined Crunchyroll as vice president of licensing in March 2008, and he was responsible for negotiating with Japanese production companies and licensors to acquire titles for Crunchyroll 's streams. He stepped down in 2011.

Pereyda was a founder and director of the Anime Overdose convention (now known as AOD or Animation on Display) in Northern California. He also worked at CAPCOM and Konami before Crunchyroll .