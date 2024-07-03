Rainbow Rock Band Vocalist Ronnie Romero Guest Stars in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Anime's Soundtrack

The official website for the upcoming Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Hen ( Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc , or literally, Kinnikuman Perfect Chо̄jin/Superhuman Origin Arc) anime revealed on Tuesday that vocalist Ronnie Romero (Rainbow and Michael Schenker Group rock bands, Beyblade Burst theme song Spanish- dub performance) is making a guest appearance in the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc OST Introduction SP soundtrack of the anime. The anime's staff also revealed an audio preview video of the song "Amazing Muscle" composed by Yasuharu Takanashi with the chorus sung by Romero.

The Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc OST Introduction SP soundtrack contains five songs composed by Takanashi, and Romero also sang for the other songs in the soundtrack. Romero, a friend of Takanashi and a fan of Kinnikuman , requested to be a part of the soundtrack. The soundtrack will stream on different music platforms on July 8.

The Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Hen anime will premiere on July 7 on CBC , TBS , and 26 other affiliated networks with episode 0, which recaps older scenes with new animation. The anime will run in a new "Agaru Anime" programming block, which will air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world.

The series will also begin streaming on Netflix on July 8.

Yasuharu Takanashi × FLOW perform the opening theme song "LOVE & JUSTICE." Kinnikuman, as voiced by Mamoru Miyano , performs the ending theme song "Chōjin" and a new rendition of the original " Kinnikuman Go Fight!" song for the series' Episode 0.