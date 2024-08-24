Mangamo Confirms License of Volumes 20-22 of Record of Ragnarok Manga

Image via Amazon © Shinya Umemura, Ajichika, Takumi Fukui, Coamix

Record of Ragnarok

confirmed at its panel aton Saturday that it has licensed volumes 20-22 of, and's) manga.

Mangamo first announced its license of Record of Ragnarok in March 2022. The company has released 78 chapters on its app, up through the end of volume 19. All of the previous volumes of the manga are available ad-free for subscribers of Mangamo .

Viz Media is also releasing the series digitally and in print in English, and will release the 12th volume on October 15.

The manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition. The manga's 2nd volume shipped on July 20 in Japan.

The first season of the television anime adaptation of the orginal manga debuted on Netflix in June 2021. Record of Ragnarok II — the second season of the anime — debuted its first part on Netflix in January 2023. The anime's second part (episodes 11-15) debuted on Netflix in July 2023.

The manga has several spinoffs including Shūmatsu no Walküre Kitan: Jack the Ripper no Jikenbo (Record of Ragnarok Mystery - The Case Files of Jack the Ripper), Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden ( The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General), and the new Shūmatsu no Walküre Kinden: Kamigami no Apocalypse (Record of Ragnarok Forbidden Tale: Apocalypse of the Gods) manga that launched on June 25.

Source: E-mail correspondence