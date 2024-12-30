The Best Anime of 2024

Welcome to our editorial team's countdown of the very best anime that aired this year! Below you'll find Anime News Network's top 10 anime of the year, the characters that inspired us, the moments that we couldn't stop talking about, and the songs that are still on our playlists, and more. Click on the banners below to go to the different categories.

We also carefully selected our biggest disappointments of the year in "The Worst" category; everything from production meltdowns to wasted potential.

We're still taking votes in our first-ever Reader's Choice Awards. Participate in the polls to pick your favorite anime of the year, the best characters, the best soundtrack, and more. We'll publish the results here once the polls are over.

Note: Sections below may contain spoilers for series and plot developments!