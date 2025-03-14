Sword Art Online Illustrator BUNBUN Celebrates 20th Anniversary Exhibition

Anime and manga exhibitions are mainstay events across Japan. From displays in event centers to established museums, fans of both mediums love seeing manuscripts of their favorite works. Light novel illustrators are often overlooked in their creative endeavors for museum exhibitions. However, this is not the case for light novel illustrator BUNBUN . Best known for his work in the Sword Art Online ( SAO ) novel series, the illustrator is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his profession in 2025. To celebrate his accomplishments, the Toda Building in Tokyo is hosting the abec / BUNBUN 20th Exhibition CHARACTERS exhibition from March 1 to 17. The exhibition explores BUNBUN 's 20-year career as an illustrator with pieces from several light novel series he was involved with, game illustrations, and self-published doujin magazines, among others. Anime News Network received the opportunity to explore the exhibition.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

The abec / BUNBUN 20th Exhibition CHARACTERS exhibition was divided into 10 sections and covered the illustrator's work since the early 2000s.

The exhibition's first section is a gallery of all the novels BUNBUN has worked on. Each display is separated into 2 to 4-year blocks of his career and illustrates (all puns intended) BUNBUN 's work. The standout for this section is the display of his independently published doujin works. While it's unfortunate that guests cannot read the works, seeing the doujin is a treat.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Following BUNBUN 's publication history, guests are treated to the illustrator's early works. From his time posting illustrations to social media platforms such as Twitter (now X) and Instagram, BBS such as mixi , and his first commissioned works as a light novel illustrator for Kare to Kanojo to Shōkan Mahō .

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

The third and fourth sections of the abec / BUNBUN 20th Exhibition CHARACTERS exhibition further explored the illustrator's early works as a light novel illustrator and game illustrator. Featured in the sections are pieces from Bara no Maria , Shinkyoku Sōkai Polyphonica , and Rondo of Swords .

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

In 2010, BUNBUN was commissioned to work on a series that would change his career. This is none other than the massively popular light novel and subsequent anime series, Sword Art Online . One of the largest sections of the exhibition, BUNBUN pieces from across the SAO franchise are on display in the fifth section.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

After a massive display of SAO illustrations, the sixth section of the abec / BUNBUN 20th Exhibition CHARACTERS exhibition focuses on the illustrator's career as an illustrator for video games and projects outside of SAO . These include Sengoku Taisen , Nina to Usagi to Mahō no Sensha , Monster Collection TCG , and Fire Girl .

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

The exhibition explored BUNBUN 's work on another popular light novel series in the seventh section. Chronicling illustration from Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , fans do a little cul-de-sac loop around the back of the exhibition space for his work on the series.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

The eighth section is outside the cul-de-sac loop. Another large section featuring a smorgasbord of illustrations from Fate/Grand Order , Izetta: The Last Witch , Shiniki no Campioness , Fire Emblem Heroes , Sakura Quest , SSS by applibot, Koi ha Anmoku , 30 Minutes Sisters , and Digital Stars 2024.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Closing out the main exhibition are several pieces by BUNBUN for animated properties, unpublished works, and newly drawn pieces in the ninth and tenth sections of the abec / BUNBUN 20th Exhibition CHARACTERS exhibition. Of all the pieces, seeing the new and unpublished pieces makes visiting the exhibition worth it.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

The main gallery ends with a section for fans to send messages to the author. Along with the messages, visitors are also greeted with a board autographed by those who have worked with or on a BUNBUN project. Since we were at the exhibition preview, we didn't see the autograph board displayed as intended. However, we got a snapshot after a few people had put their John Hancock on it.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Like many other anime or manga-related exhibitions, the abec / BUNBUN 20th Exhibition CHARACTERS exhibition featured a gift shop with an assortment of memorabilia.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross