Gundam SEED Freedom Giveaway

Gundam SEED Freedom has arrived on streaming platforms

The story of SEED Freedom picks up after the conclusion of SEED Destiny and focuses once again on Kira Yamato & Lacus Clyne, bringing allies new and old into the fray to eliminate Blue Cosmos and finally bring peace to the Cosmic Era. In our review of the film, reviewer Richard Eisenbeis noted the top-quality animation and excellent music as real stand outs, and said that the film made for fans of the series.

The long-awaited film not only scratches that nostalgia itch for fans of the SEED series, but also brings to life the vision of SEED screenwriter Chiaki Morosawa who had originally conceived of the film back in 2006. Morosawa sadly passed away in 2016, but the dream of SEED Freedom carried on until this year when the film was finally released.

So what do you need to do to get your hands on Shinn Asuka's very slick looking Immortal Justice Gundam?

The giveaway will be open until Thursday, October 31st.

After a theatrical run that saw the film take in $32 million at the worldwide box office, a record for a Gundam film, SEED Freedom is now streaming on Netflix. Check it out today!