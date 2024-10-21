×
Gundam SEED Freedom Giveaway

Gundam SEED Freedom has arrived on streaming platforms, and to celebrate, our friends at Bandai Namco Filmworks have ONE HG (High Grade) Immortal Justice Gunpla to give away to a lucky reader.

The story of SEED Freedom picks up after the conclusion of SEED Destiny and focuses once again on Kira Yamato & Lacus Clyne, bringing allies new and old into the fray to eliminate Blue Cosmos and finally bring peace to the Cosmic Era. In our review of the film, reviewer Richard Eisenbeis noted the top-quality animation and excellent music as real stand outs, and said that the film made for fans of the series.

The long-awaited film not only scratches that nostalgia itch for fans of the SEED series, but also brings to life the vision of SEED screenwriter Chiaki Morosawa who had originally conceived of the film back in 2006. Morosawa sadly passed away in 2016, but the dream of SEED Freedom carried on until this year when the film was finally released.

So what do you need to do to get your hands on Shinn Asuka's very slick looking Immortal Justice Gundam?

Step 1: Follow @bnfw_en on Twitter/X

Step 2: Repost the post found here:

The giveaway will be open until Thursday, October 31st. Once the giveaway closes, if you are the winner, we will reach out to you via direct message on Twitter/X, so keep those DMs open so we can contact you! Readers, please note: this item can only be shipped to an address in the US or Canada.

After a theatrical run that saw the film take in $32 million at the worldwide box office, a record for a Gundam film, SEED Freedom is now streaming on Netflix. Check it out today!

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
