The Big Holiday 2024 Giveaway
It's the holiday season, and in the spirit of giving, our friends at Jazwares have a range of goodies from their Total Anime brand to giveaway to our ANN readers!
Their lineup of 6.5-inch action figures bring iconic characters to life with most of the figures featuring 30+ points of articulation, and all come with swappable faceplates, alternate hands, and accessories.
On the softer side of things, their 8-inch plush lineup feature authentic details, embroidered eyes and mouths, and are made with super soft fabric.
And for this big holiday giveaway, we are looking for TWO grand prize winners who will be able to select 3 figures from the Total Anime action figure collection to claim for their own. We will then select TEN secondary winners who will be sent a random figure or plush from the remaining prize pool.
Take a look below at the entire range of prizes available and details on how to enter!Total Anime Izuku Midoriya 6.5" Scale Action Figure (My Hero Academia) Ages 8+ | In-stores at Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon
Go beyond (plus ultra!) with the Total Anime Izuku Midoriya action figure. Collect and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Izuku Midoriya's journey through U.A. High School as he hones his Quirk, defends justice, and fights the powerful League of Villains.Total Anime Yuji Itadori 6.5" Action Figure (Jujutsu Kaisen) Ages 8+ | In-stores at Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon
Jump into battle with the Total Anime Yuji Itadori action figure. Collect and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Yuji's life as a Jujutsu Sorcerer where he attends Tokyo Jujutsu High and defends humanity from cursed spirits.Total Anime Anya Forger 6.5" Action Figure (SPY x FAMILY) Ages 8+ | In-stores at Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon
Get so excited for the Total Anime Anya Forger. Play and display this 6.5-inch scale figure that's based on Anya's appearance from the thrilling first season of the popular anime SPYxFAMILY. It features 20+ points of articulation and comes equipped with swappable faceplates, alternate hands, Director Chimera, and a TV set.Total Anime Eren Jaeger 6.5" Action Figure (Attack on Titan) Ages 8+ | In-stores at Walmart, Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon
Give your heart to the Total Anime Eren Jaeger action figure. Collect and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Eren's quest to join the Scout Regiment and destroy every last Titan on Earth.Total Anime Chainsaw Man 6.5" Action Figure (Chainsaw Man) Ages 8+ | In-stores at Walmart, Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon. Styles Vary.
Rev up your heart with the Total Anime Chainsaw Man action figure. Collect and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Chainsaw Man's life as a Public Safety Devil Hunter as he hunts devils and tries to find a girlfriend.Total Anime Ken Kaneki 6.5" Scale Action Figure (Tokyo Ghoul) Ages 8+ | Available exclusively in-stores at Target.
Fight off the CCG with the Total Anime Ken Kaneki action figure. Play and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Kaneki's adventures as he navigates his new life as a Half-Ghoul – a human-ghoul hybrid.Total Anime Levi – 8” Plush (Attack on Titan) Ages 4+ | In-stores at Walmart & Target. Online at Amazon
Give your heart to the Total Anime Levi plush. Snug and hug this 8-inch plush as you bond with humanity's strongest soldier.Total Anime Izuku Midoriya 8” Plush (My Hero Academia) Ages 4+ | In-stores at Walmart & Target. Online at Amazon
Go beyond (plus ultra!) with the Total Anime Izuku Midoriya plush. Snug and hug this 8-inch plush as you pursue your hero training.Total Anime Anya Forger - 8-Inch Plush (SPY x FAMILY) Ages 4+ | In-stores at Walmart & Target. Online at Amazon
Get so excited for the Total Anime Anya Forger plush. Snug and hug this 8-inch plush as you bond with the peanut-loving telepath.Total Anime Yuji Itadori - 8-Inch Plush (Jujutsu Kaisen) Ages 4+ | In-stores at Walmart & Target. Online at Amazon
Jump into battle with the Total Anime Yuji Itadori plush. Snug and hug this 8-inch plush of the Jujutsu Sorcerer.
How to Enter
To get in on the Holiday Giveaway, dear ANN reader, and score some swag from Jazwares' Total Anime collection, Please provide us with the following details:Please note: Prizes can only be shipped to addresses in the United States.
