The Big Holiday 2024 Giveaway

It's the holiday season, and in the spirit of giving, our friends at Jazwares have a range of goodies from their Total Anime brand to giveaway to our ANN readers!

Their lineup of 6.5-inch action figures bring iconic characters to life with most of the figures featuring 30+ points of articulation, and all come with swappable faceplates, alternate hands, and accessories.

On the softer side of things, their 8-inch plush lineup feature authentic details, embroidered eyes and mouths, and are made with super soft fabric.

And for this big holiday giveaway, we are looking for TWO grand prize winners who will be able to select 3 figures from the Total Anime action figure collection to claim for their own. We will then select TEN secondary winners who will be sent a random figure or plush from the remaining prize pool.

Take a look below at the entire range of prizes available and details on how to enter!

My Hero Academia

Ages 8+ | In-stores at Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon

Go beyond (plus ultra!) with the Total Anime Izuku Midoriya action figure. Collect and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Izuku Midoriya's journey through U.A. High School as he hones his Quirk, defends justice, and fights the powerful League of Villains.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Ages 8+ | In-stores at Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon

Jump into battle with the Total Anime Yuji Itadori action figure. Collect and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Yuji's life as a Jujutsu Sorcerer where he attends Tokyo Jujutsu High and defends humanity from cursed spirits.

SPY x FAMILY

Ages 8+ | In-stores at Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon

Get so excited for the Total Anime Anya Forger. Play and display this 6.5-inch scale figure that's based on Anya's appearance from the thrilling first season of the popular anime SPYxFAMILY. It features 20+ points of articulation and comes equipped with swappable faceplates, alternate hands, Director Chimera, and a TV set.

Attack on Titan

Ages 8+ | In-stores at Walmart, Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon

Give your heart to the Total Anime Eren Jaeger action figure. Collect and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Eren's quest to join the Scout Regiment and destroy every last Titan on Earth.

Chainsaw Man

Ages 8+ | In-stores at Walmart, Target & GameStop. Online at Amazon . Styles Vary.

Rev up your heart with the Total Anime Chainsaw Man action figure. Collect and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Chainsaw Man 's life as a Public Safety Devil Hunter as he hunts devils and tries to find a girlfriend.

Tokyo Ghoul

Ages 8+ | Available exclusively in-stores at Target.

Fight off the CCG with the Total Anime Ken Kaneki action figure. Play and display this 6.5-inch scale figure to recreate Kaneki's adventures as he navigates his new life as a Half-Ghoul – a human-ghoul hybrid.

Attack on Titan

Ages 4+ | In-stores at Walmart & Target. Online at Amazon

Give your heart to the Total Anime Levi plush. Snug and hug this 8-inch plush as you bond with humanity's strongest soldier.

My Hero Academia

Ages 4+ | In-stores at Walmart & Target. Online at Amazon

Go beyond (plus ultra!) with the Total Anime Izuku Midoriya plush. Snug and hug this 8-inch plush as you pursue your hero training.

SPY x FAMILY

Ages 4+ | In-stores at Walmart & Target. Online at Amazon

Get so excited for the Total Anime Anya Forger plush. Snug and hug this 8-inch plush as you bond with the peanut-loving telepath.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Ages 4+ | In-stores at Walmart & Target. Online at Amazon

Jump into battle with the Total Anime Yuji Itadori plush. Snug and hug this 8-inch plush of the Jujutsu Sorcerer.

How to Enter

To get in on the Holiday Giveaway, dear ANN reader, and score some swag from Jazwares' Total Anime collection, Please provide us with the following details:

Entries with incomplete mailing addresses will be disqualified.

No PO Boxes (Military PO Boxes (APO/AFO/CFPO are OK). Double-check your answers and then:

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be used by ANN staff and will only be shared with the shipping agent (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.

Prizes can only be shipped to addresses in the United States.