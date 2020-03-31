Adult manga publisher FAKKU announced on Monday that all subscription content on its site will be free for the next two weeks. According to their notice, this includes "over 150,000 pages" of manga.

"As the world continues to practice social distancing to fight the spread of COVID-19, we must come together and stay inside," the publisher wrote on Twitter.

The announcement caused a surge in traffic causing the website to go down, but it was back to business by 10 pm PST.

FAKKU began as a website for hosting user-submitted translations of hentai manga, and it entered the digital and physical publishing business in 2014 through a partnership with Japanese publisher Wanimagazine. FAKKU 's website offers subscription-based access to digital manga, and also publishes physical books online. In 2017, FAKKU acquired adult anime publisher Kitty Media .