Attack on Titan The Final Season is MyAnimeList's Most-Watched Anime Premiere

According to data reported by anime listing site MyAnimeList, the first episode of Attack on Titan The Final Season was the most-watched premiere among users of the site. As of Monday, 144,668 users listed the anime as "watching" on their accounts, beating out My Hero Academia 's third season of 107,042 watchers.

In a reply to the post, MyAnimeList noted that spam accounts are counted in the ranking, but that Attack on Titan The Final Season is still the number one premiere even after discounting all users who listed the show with a "1" or a "10" rating.

The anime premiered on NHK on December 7. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation will additionally stream the anime with an English dub . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

Source: Crunchyroll News (Joseph Luster)