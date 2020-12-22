Life-Size Moving Gundam Gets 2 Guinness World Records

The Gundam.info website announced on Monday that the 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving Gundam statue has set two new Guinness World Records: Largest mobile humanoid robot and Largest mobile Gundam . The records were officially acknowledged on December 3.

On December 17, the Gundam Factory Yokohama held a ceremony to commemorate the acknowledgement of the record. Global Challenge representative Yasuo Miyakawa commented: "Thank you so much for this. I never would have imagined that we would get a Guinness World Record in my life. I hope that everyone will come to Yokohama to see the 'Walking Gundam ' that has been acknowledged by the Guinness World Records."

The moving Gundam held its grand opening for public viewing on December 19. The Gundam Factory Yokohama attraction will stay open for a limited time until March 31.

The statue weighs 25 tons and features 24 joints (not including the hands). The statue executes a new demonstration of its capabilities every half hour from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the staff plans to run special seasonal shows from time to time.

The challenge to create a moving Gundam first got underway in 2014 as part of the Gundam Global Challenge. The project previously had a competition in 2015 to make a 18-meter-tall (59-foot-tall) statue move.

Source: Gundam Info