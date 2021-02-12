Sailor Moon Announces Year-Long Escape Room in Tokyo Starting in April

The Sailor Moon series announced on Friday that the Tokyo Mystery Circus theme park will run an escape room based on the Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) anime film project. Titled "Escape From the Dark Night Wedding Party", the escape room is set to run from April 22, 2021 to April 17, 2022.

The story of the escape room takes place at a certain celebrity's wedding party. Halfway through the party, however, the party guests and the five Sailor Guardians end up trapped in an alternate dimension due to the machinations of Dead Moon. Participants will become Sailor Guardians in training, and by solving various missions and clearing missions, they will succeed in rescuing the trapped people.

The biggest unique aspect of the escape room is the projection mapping feature. As the players progress in the story, mysteries and missions will appear on the table with projection mapping. The game will also involve situations where the player uses their Sailor Guardian abilities to proceed.

The escape room is played in groups of five, with an hour-long duration. At the start of a session, participants will have their photo taken, and after the game finishes they'll receive the photo data showing themselves transformed in Sailor Guardian uniforms.

Advance tickets will go on sale for members of the Pretty Guardians official fan club on March 13. General admission tickets go on sale on March 20. For more information about ticket prices and how to purchase them, check the Tokyo Mystery Circus website.

The Sailor Moon Eternal films mark 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan. The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, but was delayed to January 8, 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film opened on Thursday.