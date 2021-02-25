Heaven's Design Team Launches Official Animal Crossing Island

Galápagos Island's Dodo Code is DA-2943-4856-4983

The television anime of Hebi-Zou , Tsuta Suzuki , and Tarako 's Heaven's Design Team ( Tenchi Sōzō Design-bu ) "workplace comedy" manga has launched its own official island on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch game. The Dodo Code for the island is DA-2943-4856-4983.

The theme of the island is the Galápagos Island depicted in the anime, where the characters test out the designs of the various living creatures that they have devised. Various characters and locations that appear in the anime, such as the banquet hall from episode 6 and the work room for the bug department. There is also a spot where you can take screenshots of your character with custom designs drawn by illustrator Minako Machinami. Finally, the residents of the island will say lines associated with characters from the anime.

A collection of images from the island can be seen below:

The anime premiered on January 7. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In Heaven's Animal Design Department, designers create a variety of new animals daily while contending with the unreasonable requests of their client: God. Funny, interesting, and full of useful information, this series answers questions such as, “Why can't unicorns exist?”, “What makes an animal taste delicious?”, “What's the most powerful creature in the ocean?”, and, “Bird versus snake: who would win?” You won't believe it's a manga series when you read up on the featured animals in the included encyclopedia entries. Heaven's Design Team will make your next trip to the zoo or aquarium 100 times more fun!

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons game is the first in the series for the Nintendo Switch. The game launched on March 20, and has sold over 26 million copies worldwide.

