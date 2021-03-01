Toynk Invites You To Catch 'Em All With Pokémon Merch Collection

Geek goods store Toynk is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise by offering a special collection of officially licensed Pokémon merchandise, which includes mugs, plushes, action figures, toys, games, home goods, and more.

Highlights include an assortment of Pokéball-themed merchandise, such as the Pokémon Pokéball Ceramic Coffee Mug with Lid, which is a perfect replica of the iconic red and white catching device. It's not recommended to toss this Pokéball in the air, though.

You can also take your favorite Pokémon on the go with Pokémon Throw N' Pop Poké Ball and Clip N' Go Poké Ball action figure playsets. Each set includes a colorful Pokéball and one 2-inch Pokémon action figure, and many different Pokéball and Pokémon combinations are available.

Keep your money and other small valuables safe between training sessions with the Pokémon Poké Ball Zippered Silicone Coin Pouch, which can hold coins, hair bands, money, and more.

Aside from the Pokéball-themed goods, share the joy of experiencing Pokémon with the Monopoly Pokemon Kanto Edition Board Game. Partner with Pikachu and friends as you travel through all eight gyms and battle all kinds of different Pokémon! Stay true to the game of Monopoly while buying, selling, and trading with other trainers to collect the most powerful team and win the game.

The Pokémon Pikachu Travel Mug will keep your coffee (or any other hot beverage) warm for hours with its insulated construction. The easy-to-clean lid protects you from spills. Other styles featuring Charizard, Jigglypuff, Squirtle, and more are also available.

Finally, choose a Pokémon plush to keep watch over you while you get a little shut-eye. Each Pokémon plush is made of soft and huggable fabric.

All these collectibles and more are available for purchase at the Toynk Pokémon collection page.

Source: Press Release