Voice Actress Haruka Terui Marries Pro Shogi Player Tomoya Hirata

Voice actress Haruka Terui announced on her blog on Wednesday that she has gotten married to the professional shogi player Tomoya Hirata. She mentioned that she first met him last August during coverage for the Go Weekly magazine.

Hirata also made a similar announcement on Twitter. Both of them thanked everyone for their support and vowed to keep working hard at their jobs.

Haruka Terui is best known for playing the eponymous heroine of Yuki Yuna Is a Hero . She also played Georgette Lemare in Brave Witches , Sarah in Gundam Build Divers , and Hiromi Hongo in Sakura Wars .

Tomoya Hirata is a 7-dan shogi player. He is best known for winning the 14th Wakagoi Cup in 2019. He is also a big One Piece fan, devoting most of his tweets to his love of the franchise .