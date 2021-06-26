New Age Tamagotchi are Touchscreen Smartwatches

"Tamagotchi Smart" devices celebrating toy's 25th anniversary go on sale in Japan from November 23

The newest Tamagotchi on the market will take the form of smartwatches with a touchscreen. The "Tamagotchi Smart," which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Tamagotchi, will go on sale in Japanese toy stores and electronics stores from November 23.

The Tamagotchi Smart will be the first in the iconic toy line to employ touchscreen sensitivity. You can directly communicate with your Tamagotchi by petting or nudging it. It will also come equipped with a microphone, allowing users to communicate through voice. Also, by wearing the Smartwatch on one's wrist and moving around, users will be able to engage with new styles of games, including a dance game.

Bandai released a promotional video previewing its new features and characters:

Bandai launched the Tamagotchi franchise in 1996 and sold about 40 million virtual pets in the first wave. The company then revived the brand in 2004 and sold more than 38 million more Tamagotchi toys, including 1.72 million in the Tamagotchi iD line that launched in 2009.

Source: Fashion Press via Hachima Kikо̄



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.