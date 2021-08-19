The Quintessential Quintuplets Are Not Equal: Hulu Japan Reveals Which Girl Talks with Futaro the Most

And the winner is...

It might be a close contest, but as it turns out, the quintuplets of the The Quintessential Quintuplets series are not equal in the race for screen time. According to stats from Hulu Japan , the character who spends the most time talking to Futaro throughout the first two seasons of the TV anime is Miku, who is present in 21.9% of Futaro's dialogue scenes.

The full ranking was posted on Twitter, as seen below:

Miku (21.9%) Yotsuba (21.1%) Itsuki (20.1%) Ichika (18.6%) Nino (18.3%)

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season premiered on TBS on January 7. The season's final episode aired on March 25. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime will open next year.

Kodansha Comics is releasing Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the series in February.

[Via Otakomu]