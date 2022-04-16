ACCA 13 Anime Celebrates 5th Anniversary With New Visual

Protagonist Jean also celebrated his birthday on Friday

The ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. anime is celebrating protagonist Jean's birthday and the 5th anniversary since the broadcast with a new illustration by character designer Norifumi Kugai .

Manga creator Natsume Ono left a comment on the anime's website to commemorate the occasion: "Happy 5th anniversary! To think it's already been five years! I'm surprised, but also once again endlessly grateful to those who have loved this series for so long. Thank you very much!"

In addition, Nico Nico will hold a marathon stream for the anime with real-time comments from Madhouse producer Yuichiro Fukushi and Bandai Namco Filmworks producer Ayumi Serada.

The anime premiered in January 2017 and received an OVA in 2020. Crunchyroll streamed both the TV anime and the OVA . Funimation streamed a simuldub.