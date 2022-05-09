CLAMP Draws Live-Action xxxHOLiC Film's Original Character Akagumo

Film opened in Japan on April 29

xxxHOLiC manga creator team CLAMP drew an illustration of the live-action film's original character Akagumo. CLAMP first unveiled the illustration in response to fan request in a Twitter Space on April 29, the film's opening date in Japan.

Akagumo, who is played by Hayato Isomura, is a subordinate to antagonist Jorо̄gumo, a young woman who controls spirits. Director Mika Ninagawa (live-action Sakuran , Helter Skelter ) commented on the character: "It was very scary to bring out a new character, but I wanted the people in the film to move about freely, so I incorporated my dreams."

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.

Source: Comic Natalie