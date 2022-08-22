Hideo Kojima's Official Endorsement Printed On Lycoris Recoil Spinoff Light Novel

The Metal Gear, Death Stranding creator has been a vocal fan of the anime on Twitter

Last month, we reported that Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has been getting really into Lycoris Recoil . His newfound fandom has now come to its logical conclusion: his official endorsement comment printed on the spinoff light novel's wraparound cover.

Kojima Productions announced on Sunday that Kojima's personal comment will be featured on the Lycoris Recoil Ordinary days light novel, releasing on September 9. Kojima's comment roughly translates as follows: "I'll Recoil my Lyco-like genes!"

Kojima's personal assistant Ayako Terashima clarified that Kojima often gets requests to write endorsements, but he decided to specifically accept this one because he was a fan of the anime.

Ben-To author Asaura , who drafted the anime's original story, penned the novel. Imigimuru ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ), who designed the characters for the television anime, drew the illustrations. The novel recounts humorous everyday life episodes following Chisato and Takina's adventures at Café LycoReco.

The anime is Shingo Adachi 's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!).

The anime premiered on July 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it will also stream an English dub. The anime is also inspiring a manga by Yasunori Bizen which will launch in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine on September 5.

