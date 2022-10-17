Daily Wire's Matt Walsh Says All Anime is "Satanic"

"I have no argument for why it's satanic, it just seems that way to me."

Right-wing political commentator, podcast host, and Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh answered submitted questions in a livestream on Monday. One question asked Walsh what his thoughts were on anime. Walsh, who has previously appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, and Fox and Friends , responded that he thinks all anime is satanic.

Daily Wire host on anime: "I think it's all Satanic. I have no argument for it -- I have no argument for why it's Satanic, it just seems that way to me" pic.twitter.com/LTNCluYeDR — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 17, 2022

Walsh stated he didn't have an argument for why animation produced in Japan is satanic, just the medium "seems that way" to him. He added that he thinks anime "bizarre" and "creepy." He followed up that outside of rare exceptions, he doesn't think adults should be watching cartoons at all.

Fans didn't take the criticism lying down. Walsh responded on his Twitter account, "I'm catching some heat because I said that anime is satanic. I just want to clarify that yes it will literally lead to demonic possession in upwards of 87 percent of cases, studies show."