Tifo of Dragon Ball's Gogeta Towers Over MLS Cup Final

A large tifo of Gogeta from Dragon Ball unfurled across the podiums at the Banc of California Stadium during the Major League Soccer Cup Finals last Sunday between the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Philadelphia Union. The moment is captured in video and shared on both the MLS' official English and Spanish Twitter accounts, with the latter captioning the video with "We now know where #LAFC's supernatural strength comes from".

Ya sabemos de dónde viene la fuerza sobrenatural de #LAFC #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/dXCMab5VAh — MLS Español (@MLSes) November 5, 2022

And it does indeed seem like Gogeta has given LAFC his blessings, as they emerged victorious over the Philadelphia Union with penalty kicks after a 3-3 stalemate between the two teams.

Source: MLS Español Twiiter Post