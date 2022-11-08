×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Tifo of Dragon Ball's Gogeta Towers Over MLS Cup Final

posted on by Choo Sum Lee
"We now know where #LAFC's supernatural strength comes from".

A large tifo of Gogeta from Dragon Ball unfurled across the podiums at the Banc of California Stadium during the Major League Soccer Cup Finals last Sunday between the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Philadelphia Union. The moment is captured in video and shared on both the MLS' official English and Spanish Twitter accounts, with the latter captioning the video with "We now know where #LAFC's supernatural strength comes from".

And it does indeed seem like Gogeta has given LAFC his blessings, as they emerged victorious over the Philadelphia Union with penalty kicks after a 3-3 stalemate between the two teams.

Source: MLS Español Twiiter Post

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives