Vinland Saga, The Northman Come Together For the Ultimate Viking Crossover

You couldn't find a more perfect collaboration if you tried. Twin Engine announced on Friday that the Vinland Saga anime is teaming up with the 2022 American film The Northman , directed by Robert Eggers. Both titles are historical epics about the Vikings, featuring a revenge-driven protagonist.

The collaboration will involve Vinland Saga voice actors Yūto Uemura (Thorfinn Thordarson) and Kensho Ono (Canute).

The Vinland Saga anime's second season will premiere on January 9. The anime will stream in Japan on Netflix and other services. Netflix will also stream the anime worldwide except in China, and Crunchyroll will stream the season worldwide except in Asia. Crunchyroll will also stream the season with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French dubs at a later date.

The Northman released theatrically in the United States on April 22, 2022, and it will screen in Japan on January 20, 2023.

