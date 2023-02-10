×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
This Anime Made Hikaru Utada Cry

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Hikaru Utada performed the theme song for this tear-jerker

hikaruutada
Image via www.utadahikaru.jp
A recent tweet from acclaimed Japanese-American singer Hikaru Utada is currently going a bit viral on the anime side of Japanese Twitter. In the tweet, they mention that a recent anime brought them to tears.

"::sniffle sniffle:: Waaaaaaahhhhhhhhh 😭😭😭😭 (My son has recently gotten into To Your Eternity so I watched it with him when he was home sick with a cold and bawled my eyes out!)"

While it's always interesting to learn about the anime that strike an emotional chord with famous people, it is doubly interesting in this case since Hikaru Utada's “PINK BLOOD” is actually the opening theme song of To Your Eternity. It's got to be a weird feeling to realize you're already a big part of an anime that brings you to tears.

Source: Hikaru Utada on Twitter via Hachima Kikou

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives