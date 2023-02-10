Interest
This Anime Made Hikaru Utada Cry
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Hikaru Utada performed the theme song for this tear-jerker
A recent tweet from acclaimed Japanese-American singer Hikaru Utada is currently going a bit viral on the anime side of Japanese Twitter. In the tweet, they mention that a recent anime brought them to tears.
グーグーーーーゔゔゔゔ😭😭😭😭 (「不滅のあなたへ」にハマった息子が風邪で学校休んでる日に一緒にアニメを観て涙腺崩壊)(私が)— 宇多田ヒカル (@utadahikaru) February 8, 2023
"::sniffle sniffle:: Waaaaaaahhhhhhhhh 😭😭😭😭 (My son has recently gotten into To Your Eternity so I watched it with him when he was home sick with a cold and bawled my eyes out!)"
While it's always interesting to learn about the anime that strike an emotional chord with famous people, it is doubly interesting in this case since Hikaru Utada's “PINK BLOOD” is actually the opening theme song of To Your Eternity. It's got to be a weird feeling to realize you're already a big part of an anime that brings you to tears.
Source: Hikaru Utada on Twitter via Hachima Kikou