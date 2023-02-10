This Anime Made Hikaru Utada Cry

Image via www.utadahikaru.jp

グーグーーーーゔゔゔゔ😭😭😭😭 (「不滅のあなたへ」にハマった息子が風邪で学校休んでる日に一緒にアニメを観て涙腺崩壊)(私が) — 宇多田ヒカル (@utadahikaru) February 8, 2023 "::sniffle sniffle:: Waaaaaaahhhhhhhhh 😭😭😭😭 (My son has recently gotten into To Your Eternity so I watched it with him when he was home sick with a cold and bawled my eyes out!)"

A recent tweet from acclaimed Japanese-American singeris currently going a bit viral on the anime side of Japanese Twitter. In the tweet, they mention that a recent anime brought them to tears.

While it's always interesting to learn about the anime that strike an emotional chord with famous people, it is doubly interesting in this case since Hikaru Utada 's “PINK BLOOD” is actually the opening theme song of To Your Eternity . It's got to be a weird feeling to realize you're already a big part of an anime that brings you to tears.

