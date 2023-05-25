Voice Actresses Chinatsu Akasaki, Naomi Ōzora Announce Pregnancies

Image via www.81produce.co.jp

Two prominent voice actresses announced some big life moves this past week. First, on Tuesday,announced that she is pregnant with her second child. She expects to give birth around fall.

Akasaki added that she wants to take things at a moderate pace so that she can give birth to a healthy baby. She will continue to work while taking her body condition into consideration.

Akasaki has voiced roles in such anime as Sacred Seven (Nanami Akasaki), Kill Me Baby (Yasuna Oribe), Senki Zesshō Symphogear (Yumi Itaba), Bodacious Space Pirates ( Maki Harada ), Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! (Shinka Nibutani), Oreshura (Chiwa Harusaki), Little Witch Academia (Barbara), Samurai Bride (Sasuke Sarutobi), A Certain Scientific Railgun S (Saiai Kinuhata), Love Lab (Natsuo Maki), Saki - The Nationals (Tomoe Karijū), Selector Infected Wixoss ( Akira Aoi), Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (Alice Nakiri), The Asterisk War (Ernesta Kuhne), Saekano (Izumi Hashima), In Another World With My Smartphone (Yae Kokonoe), Dagashi Kashi 2 (Hajime Owari), and Uma Musume Pretty Derby (Queen Berry).

She announced her marriage in August 2018 and gave birth to her her firstborn child, a boy, in August 2020.

Image via www.aoni.co.jp

Also notable this week was's announcement on Thursday of her marriage and pregnancy. She wrote on Twitter that she married a person outside the entertainment industry in February. Her body condition is stable, and she expects to give birth around winter. She plans to work while keeping a careful eye on her condition; out of consideration for her burden, she will refrain from participating in large events. She apologized to everyone looking forward to her appearances and promised that she will eventually be back, better than ever.

Ōzora also briefly recounted how she met her partner: when she was in trouble in town last year, he helped her. A very romantic beginning! She described him as a warm person who is endlessly positive and loving.

Naomi Ōzora is best known for her role as the eponymous Hana Uzaki in Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! . She is also known for voicing characters in anime such as Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (Samidare Asahina), The [email protected] Cinderella Girls (Chieri Ogata), Genshiken: Second Generation (Susanna "Sue" Hopkins), Inari Kon Kon (Inari Fushimi), Call of the Night (Midori Kohakobe), Chio's School Road (Chio Miyamo), Matoi the Sacred Slayer (Yuma Kusanagi ), Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire (Ripple), Tsugumomo (Kiriha), and WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me (Kanon Konomori).