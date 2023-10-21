Toei Develops Virtual Girl Lisa Using AI Tech

Project also uses Unreal Engine 5, facial motion capture

Toei revealed the creation of virtual girl Lisa, a project using facial motion capture and generative AI technology under its Toei Zukun Laboratory brand, with a teaser video on Friday.

The company describes Lisa as an original virtual character. She has created social media accounts in English and Japanese to learn about humanity, so she can befriend everyone in the world.

Lisa's model was created with the help of Unreal Engine 5, which is often used in game development.

The Toei Zukun Laboratory brand was established in 2010, with the mission of "designing the future of content". It is focused on research and development.

Toei and Toei Animation recently established the New Flare Creators Company in June, which will handle planning, marketing, production, advertising, and business development for original content, which includes 2D and 3DCG anime, live-action, television works, films, and games. Hiromi Kitazaki , who joined Toei Animation in 2001 and is now an advisor to the company, will be the new company's representative director. Toshiyuki Matsui ( The First Slam Dunk ) will serve as executive producer.

Source: AV Watch via Yaraon!