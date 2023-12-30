×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp Film Runs 8-Minute 'Longest Ad in Japanese TV History' on New Year's Day

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That is basically an anime short

kizu
Image via NisiOisin Anime Project's Twitter account
© NISIOISIN/KODANSHA, ANIPLEX, SHAFT
Seems like every streaming service, from Netflix to Amazon Prime, is getting ads even on paid tiers these days, putting us firmly back in the same territory as television, except worse since you have to pay for it. But traditional terrestrial television is still the premiere commercial experience, and the Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp compilation film is set to prove exactly that when it airs an eight-minute ad. That's 480 seconds of commercial for an upcoming film. If that kind of ad butted in on your Netflix show, flinging something at the TV would be understandable.

The film's staff is billing this as the longest ad ever to run on Japanese television, and it will only run on TV once, so if you want to catch the spectacle, be there on New Year's Day at 6:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX, or else catch it on YouTube when it uploads at 6:15 p.m. on the same day.

The ad is celebrating the January 8, 2016 release of the first film Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu, eight years ago.

So, for folks who've already watched Kizumonogatari, what do you think is going to be on the commercial? Any one of the many rambling conversations in the trilogy, any one of the many bloody action scenes, or that scene with Hanekawa? That last one may be too steamy for television.

The compilation film itself will open in Japan on January 12, collecting all three films in the 2016-2017 trilogy in one feature length release.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives