Tell Your Special Someone Your Love is Forever With Black Jack's Diamond Engagement & Wedding Rings

One of the most common ways to express your intent to marry someone, at least in many Western cultures, is the exchange of an engagement ring. However, with so many brands and designs for engagement and wedding rings on the market, it's a daunting task to choose one. Now, anime and manga fans have one extra choice with the new Black Jack -inspired engagement and wedding rings by the Japanese jewelry maker U-Treasure.

Image via twitter.com ©Tezuka Productions

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Tezuka Productions announced on April 10 the Black Jack -themed engagement and wedding rings,w hich feature a white and black diamond to represent the characters Pinoko and Black Jack. While the tweet is light on details, the official website for Osamu Tezuka lists more information about the rings:

Black Jack & Pinoko

Engagement and wedding rings shining with diamonds and black diamonds, which symbolize eternal love and purity.

The Ozuma Tezuka homepage lists three different rings fans can buy: an engagement ring, a Pinoko inspired wedding ring, and a Black Jack inspired wedding ring. Each of the three rings have unique design elements to them. For instance, the engagement ring features a white diamond with two black diamonds and stone seat design inspired by Black Jack's bowtie and Pinoko's ribbons. In turn the Pinoko inspired wedding ring is a low dome ring with a single diamond and Pinoko's trademark ribbon subtly inlaid with pink gold. Finally, the Black Jack inspired wedding ring is flat ring with a diamond and black diamond to represent the titular character.

The big question, though, is how much do the rings cost? According to the website, the engagement ring is 484,000 yen, the Pinoko wedding ring is 132,000 yen, and Black Jack wedding ring costs 165,000 yen (about US$3,159.01, US$861.55, and US$1,076.94 respectively). Using the U-Treasure Black Jack engagement ring page as an example, each ring uses 950 Platinum for the base metal and with the assorted gems and designs, the high price is understandable. Unfortunately, U-Treasure's website states it does not ship to EU member states, the U.K., Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Norway, and fans will have to inquire about their region.

The Black Jack -inspired engagement and wedding rings are a nice piece of jewelry for any anime and manga fan. While they are a bit expensive, they are about the average price for an engagement or wedding ring. It is unfortunate the company has limited overseas shipping, though, as there are likely Black Jack fans around the world who would love to have one of the rings. If you're in Japan or one of the areas U-Treasure ships to and love Black Jack , check out the engagement and wedding rings.