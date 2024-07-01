Megan Thee Stallion's New Song 'Otaku Hot Girl' is Full of Anime References

Anime is now and always has been firmly embedded in the rap world

American Black culture has influenced music from jazz, rock, and Motown to rap. The culture around them also found its way into the music, and one of the largest mediums to leave an impact on world culture is anime and manga. While there have been references to the medium in songs by black artists, rapper Megan Thee Stallion brings it to the forefront in her new song "Otaku Hot Girl." Megan Thee Stallion released the song on her new album Megan on June 28. Her song “Otaku Hot Girl” was subsequently uploaded to her YouTube channel, along with the rest of the album. Note that the song contains explicit lyrics:

As the title implies, the song is about an otaku hot girl. Thus, there are references to anime/manga, along with other Japanese lone words and phrases. References include the Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto anime/manga - specifically, Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, and Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto . She also uses the Japanese word "Arigato" numerous times throughout the song, as well as using the phrase “Chо̄ ii onna” (literally, Super good-looking woman). However, the most hilarious lyric is likely "Incel mad, I'm a weeb and a baddie," if not just for the use of the word "weeb."

Megan Thee Stallion revealed on X/ Twitter that her new album reached number one on Apple Music.

good morningggg hottiessss MEGAN THEE ALBUM IS # 1 ON @applemusic 🥚 run it up hotties #MEGAN pic.twitter.com/J3H7g9jMJ1 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 28, 2024

In an article by Teen Vogue in November 2020, the author notes Megan Thee Stallion's love of anime and manga, so it's unsurprising Megan Thee Stallion's new song is full of anime/manga references. While this is only one facet of her personality, it's great for anime fans to see it represented in her music career.