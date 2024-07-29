×
Voice Actor Yuka Ozaki Announces Marriage

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The voice actor of Serval from the Kemono Friends franchise announced her marriage with a heartfelt message.

yuka_ozaki
Image via Yuka Ozaki's X/Twitter account (post from March 30)
©尾崎由香

Yuka Ozaki, voice of Serval from the Kemono Friends franchise, announced her marriage on July 29 on her X (formerly Twitter) account. In the tweet, Ozaki posted a heartfelt message to her fans.

From Yuka Ozaki
I have an announcement

In her message, Ozaki writes (roughly translated):

To everyone who always supports me
And to all the people who have helped me,
I apologize for the personal matter today, but I would like to announce I, Yuka Ozaki, have married someone I have been dating for some time.
We have decided to walk together in life and hope to continue supporting each other and build a happy family.
I will continue to work hard to meet everyone's expectations, so I ask for your continued guidance and support.

This is a nice message to her fans and those she has worked with. At the time of writing Ozaki has received over 1,000 responses, a majority of which are well-wishes from her fans and colleagues. One response of note was from voice actor and fellow cast member in the BanG Dream! franchise, Ayasa Itō. In her message Ito wrote (roughly translated), “Yuka!!! Congratulations!!!”

Yuka!!!
Congratulations!!!🌼🌼

Ozaki has also appeared in the BanG Dream! franchise as Asuka Toyama, in Anima Yell! as Kohane Htoya, and in Rinkai! as Sora Iwakitaira, among others. Her profile can be found through her agency.

Sources: Yuka Ozaki's X/Twitter account (link 2), Ayasa Itō's X/Twitter account, Ken On

