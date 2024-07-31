JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Song Plays for Shohei Ohtani Walk-Up

Or maybe Ohtani's just developed stand powers

One way sports organizations and teams bring excitement to their games is through music. Players and athletes have their favorite songs that they like to enter to. Sometimes those walk-up songs are from popular anime series. This was the case with legendary baseball player Shohei Ohtani during the July 23 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game.

Photo by: Jon SooHoo Image via dodgers.mlblogs.com ©Los Angeles Dodgers

According to the Japanese outlet Sports Hochi, Ohtani's walk-up music for the night was “il vento d'oro” by Yūgo Kanno from the popular anime series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind . The article further explained that Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka selected the song. The reason Tanaka selected this song was not stated. As the Los Angeles Dodgers were celebrating women for their Women's Night game, part of the festivities included players' spouses selecting the walk-up song.

The X (formerly Twitter ) account Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers Instant News) posted a video of Ohtani's bottom of the fourth inning at bat during the July 23 game. Although it's a bit difficult to hear in the video, it is possible to make out “il cento d'oro” playing in the first 15 seconds.

The song “il vento d'oro” is used when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind 's protagonist, Giorno "GioGio" Giovanna, defeats his opponents. It is a fitting son for a player who is known for his exceptional batting skills – having a career total 803 hits with 201 home runs. Hopefully, we'll hear the song used in future Los Angeles Dodgers games, perhaps as Ohtani's home run song. Just throw in a JoJo pose!