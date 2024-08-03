Fist of the North Star's Tetsuo Hara Draws Gundam's Amuro at Yoshikazu Yasuhiko's Exhibition

Yoshikazu Yasuhiko , the animator and manga creator celebrated among anime/manga fans and creators alike, is currently hosting an exhibition of his works at the Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art. Titled "Yasuhiko Yoshikazu: Divine Animator and Draftsman," the exhibition features original artworks from several projects he has worked on.

However, there is one display that will have fans of both anime and manga intrigued: the message board for many renowned manga creators and people in the anime industry who visit the site. One manga creator to leave a message is none other than Fist of the North Star artist Tetsuo Hara .

Hara appeared at the Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art on July 6 just before the opening of the penultimate stop of the Fist of the North Star 40th Anniversary Exhibition. According to the museum's X (formerly Twitter ) account, after appearing at the opening of the Fist of the North Star exhibition, Hara stopped by Yasuhiko's exhibition. After enjoying his fellow artist's exhibition, Hara then drew the protagonist of Mobile Suit Gundam , Amuro Ray, in his iconic style on the exhibition's message board.

【 Tetsuo Hara visits】



Manga artist Hara Tetsuo, who is an exhibitor of the Fist of the North Star 40th Anniversary Exhibition, visited the Museum and drew a picture on the message board at the Yoshikazu Yasuhiko exhibition!



Fist of the North Star 40th Anniversary Exhibition

Exhibition Period: Saturday, July 6 - Sunday, September 1

Location: Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art Gallery Building, 3rd floor gallery

https://hokutonoten.com

The exhibition's X/ Twitter account also noted the appearance of the legendary manga artist. Additionally, the post by the exhibition's account remarked Hara studied Yasuhiko's blurring techniques.

👀Check❗️

Testuo Hara-sensei came to see this exhibition from the Fist of the North Star 40th Anniversary Exhibition that opened today in the gallery building❗️



It seems Hara-sensei studied Yasuhiko-sensei's "blurring" technique.

After viewing, he drew Amuro Rey on the message board was drawn for me‼️



There is also a discount between the two exhibitions🎫. Please take this opportunity to enjoy the wonderful works in both exhibitions❗️

http://mbs.jp/yasuhikoten/

Another notable person to sign and leave a drawing on the message board at Yasuhiko's exhibition is Hirotoshi Sano . Sano appeared at the opening ceremony for the exhibition on June 8 and drew the head of the RX-78-2 Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam .

The Yasuhiko Yoshikazu: Divine Animator and Draftsman exhibition began on June 8 and runs until September 1. The exhibition includes, but is not limited to, works during his time at university, Muteki Chōjin Zambot 3 , the Space Battleship Yamato franchise , the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise , Arion , Crusher Joe , and Venus Wars . The exhibition is open between 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is closed on Mondays. Tickets are 1,900 yen for adults, 1,000 yen for university students, free for high school students and younger, 950 yen for people above 70, 450 yen for peoples with a disabilities certificate, and 250 yen for university students with a disabilities certificate (about US$12.40, US$6.50, US$6.20, US$2.90, and US$1.60 respectively). So, if you love Yasuhiko's works, want to see his characters drawn by other renowned artists, and will be in Kobe City, this the exhibition is for you.